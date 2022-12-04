SAS Rogue Heroes: BBC Renews Madcap WWII Adventures for Series 2

SAS Rogue Heroes, the new series by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, has been renewed for a second season by the BBC. The series tells the origin of Britain's elite special forces unit, the Special Air Service (or SAS), during the darkest days of World War II that were often so crazy it had to be true.

Connor Swindells plays David Stirling, the Scottish officer of the British Army who formed the SAS with Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen) and Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell), who came up with out-of-the-box operations to hit the Germans behind enemy lines and set the standard for special forces operations ever since. The rest of the cast included Dominic West, Sofia Boutella, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Theo Barklem-Biggs. Series one ended with a "To Be Continued" cliffhanger as O'Connell's character Paddy Mayne took over the Rogue Heroes.

The show is one of the BBC's top five drama launches of 2022, with 3.8 million viewers, beating all UK launches for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ this year, according to Barb data.

After 28 days, episode one had amassed almost 10 million viewers, and all episodes of series one have since been available on iPlayer in the UK. Epix is currently streaming the series weekly in the US.

"After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes, I'm delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story," said Knight. "Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC drama, called the show "a testament to Steven Knight's incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV. BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we're delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes' exciting next chapter to life." Frankly, it would have been a miracle if SAS Rogue Heroes, or any series about the SAS, was not a hit in the UK. They love the SAS there just like they love James Bond.

SAS Rogue Heroes is on Epix in the US.