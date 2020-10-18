Saturday Night Live: Adele Set to Host This Weekend; H.E.R. Performing

After a mixed bag of an episode this past weekend (no reflection on a great job that host Issa Rae and musical performer Justin Bieber did) that we already spent some time going over earlier today, NBC's Saturday Night Live announced who would be running the stages at Studio 8H this Saturday, October 24. Following in Chris Rock, Bill Burr, and Rae's shoes in multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Adele, while H.E.R. follows Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, and Bieber as the musical performer. Hmmm… interesting. Adele is on board as host but not musical act… might we wee the two join up for a song or two?

Here's a look at the original announcement tweet from SNL earlier today, as well as Adele's reaction:

Next show! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pD2jLusEEF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 18, 2020

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.