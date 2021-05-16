Saturday Night Live Doesn't Sound Too Excited for Marvel's Hawkeye

With impressive runs with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and strong buzz on the upcoming Loki and What If…?, things have been looking pretty good for Disney+ and Marvel Studios- and that's just the beginning. Another series in the pipeline is the Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, which should be shifting into post-production as we write this. Now from what we can tell, there are a ton of folks out here excited for the live-action series- just maybe not some of the folks at NBC's Saturday Night Live. During the Keegan-Michael Key-hosted episode, Key was in a sketch with Kenan Thompson where they played the security at The Muppet Show who had more than enough of Statler and Waldorf (Beck Bennett, Mikey Day) disrespecting the show. In what would be the best sketch of the night (here's our review), the opening offered a dig at Renner's upcoming return as Clint Barton. Extolling the virtues of WandaVision and Falcon, the voiceover also teased viewers to be on the lookout for Hawkeye… "& His Boring Ass Family."

Here's a look at the full sketch, which is worth every minute of your time- trust us (though we're pretty confident that Steinfeld's Kate Bishop will be anything but boring):

Last month, reports surfaced that Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) would be getting a spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton played on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set recently, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.