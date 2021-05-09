Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk Ratings Can't Beat Chappelle, Rock

After two weeks of controversy leading up to his gig this weekend hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live and with the episode being broadcast globally for the first time in SNL's history (check out our review here), billionaire inventor Elon Musk scored big ratings for the long-running sketch comedy series- just not the season's biggest. Nielsen's overnight metered markets have the episode (which included Miley Cyrus as the musical guest) averaging a 4.8 household rating and a 2.7 rating in adults 18-49. While impressive, the numbers weren't impressive enough to surpass the season's previous hosts Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. This Saturday, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Schmigadoon!) is set to host, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting, with musical guest Lil Nas X– who already took to Twitter to promise "Montero" and a new song.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.