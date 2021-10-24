Saturday Night Live Gets Jason Sudeikis Honor; Oscar Isaac Goes Pirate

Riding a positive wave off an impressive outing from Remi Malek & Young Thug and with NBC's Saturday Night Live taking a week off before returning on November 6th with HBO's Succession star Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, this weekend saw SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile kept the momentum going over the full 90-minute run. Carlile brought vocals to Studio 8H the likes of which we haven't heard in quite some time, joining an already impressive line-up of musical performances this season. And what can we say about Sudeikis that Emmy voters haven't said already? Except that the "Parent-Teacher Conference" he was in with Ego Nwodim (with Kyle Mooney as her husband) was way hotter than it had any right to be. SNL finds itself heading into a brief break with a serious creative run, with the long-running sketch-comedy/music series getting its Season 47 groove back this weekend. Now from Sudeikis' monologue tribute to SNL and us asking the question, "What's Up With Oscar Isaac?" to Colin Jost setting a "Weekend Update" record, here's a look at three random takeaways from this weekend…

Here's a look at Sudeikis' opening monologue, which includes a great joke about why he was surprised that Ted Lasso is doing so well in the U.S. But if you're an SNL fan like me, check out where he goes starting at the 2:45 mark as he discusses how it feels to be back and SNL's iconic & influential history (Sudeikis walking to where the musical performances take place while still naming names of just the micro-fraction of greatness that's walked through the doors of Studio 8H):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis Monologue – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIk4Sjv-5Mo&t=155s)

Because we've all been good little boys and girls, we actually got something that we wished for. That's right, "What's Up With That?" was back, which means another chance to check out Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson), Giuseppe (guest star Fred Armisen), and our favorite track-suited "running man" Vance (Sudeikis) turn anything and everything into full-on production (special props to Chris Redd's Al Sharpton). Did they have guests? Of course, they did! Did the guests et a chance to speak? Of course, they didn't! Well, to be fair? Succession star Nicholas Braun did get some time to try to convince Diondre that he wasn't Lindsey Buckingham (lol) and Emily Ratajkowski had many four words. But it might just be Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight, Dune) who made the most with what little time he had. Probably because he was dressed as a dollar store pirate?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What Up With That: Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHvLhviwK30&t=19s)

Finally, "Weekend Update" co-anchor and SNL writer Colin Jost made the SNL record books this weekend, passing Seth Meyers as the series regular who has appeared the most on the news-satirizing sketch. Taking on the role in 2014, Jost has hosted 155 episodes (and counting). During Season 39, Jost co-hosted "Weekend Update" with Cecily Strong, and then in Fall 2014, Jost began co-anchoring with Michael Che. To honor the occasion, here's a look at Jost interviewing The Devil (Sudeikis) to find out what he's been up to:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weekend Update: The Devil on His Latest Accomplishments – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnIfCkB5fj4&t=15s)

Now here's a look back at Carlile's amazing performances from this weekend:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brandi Carlile: Broken Horses (Live) – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDjeuXAME-A)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brandi Carlile: Right on Time (Live) – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWnVjSD6xzY)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).