Saturday Night Live Goes Live Saturday Following Trump/Biden Election

It's not that NBC's Saturday Night Live wasn't going to have an October to be proud of, and deserving of a break. On the hosting side, they've had Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, this week's host Adele, and whoever gets the Halloween gig. On the music side, they've hosted Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, this week's artist H.E.R., and whoever's lined up for the end of the month. Again, a pretty impressive run (even if there was a stumble or two along the way)- but we would be lying if we said we didn't think it was weird that SNL was taking the first Saturday after the Donald Trump/Joe Biden POTUS election off. Well, that point's moot now because NBC and SNL have confirmed that there will be an episode on November 7- making that six live shows in a row, a first for SNL.

Now heading back to this week, here's a look at Adele's Instagram post after news of her hosting was originally announced:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.