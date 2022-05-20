Saturday Night Live: McKinnon, Bryant & Mooney Also Reportedly Leaving

Well, it looks like the ending to this weekend's Season 47 finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live might be a majorly sad one. Following up on earlier reporting from Variety that Pete Davidson would be exiting the long-running late-night comedy/music series, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that SNL could be facing one of the biggest cast changes in quite some time. Along with Davidson, sources are saying that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney could be joining Davidson in a big group farewell to the foursome at the end of the night.

Here's a look back at Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast, SNL cast members Kenan Thompson, and Kate McKinnon from this evening's on-set promo, with Thompson & McKinnon having their own thoughts on what Lyonne sounds like:

And here's a look back at Lyonne from SNL's read-thru on Wednesday, possibly giving us arguably the best read-thru image pose of anyone this season:

And kicking off the final promotional machine week for Season 47, here's a look back at the welcome video for Lyonne & Japanese Breakfast that SNL released on Tuesday morning:

And in case you missed it, here's a look at the most recent "Weekend Update" in full (and yes, it includes Sarah Sherman with the best moment of the episode):

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).