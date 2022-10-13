Saturday Night Live: Megan Thee Stallion, Magic, "Hot Girl SNL" & More

So it's Thursday night, and we have a new episode of Lorne Michaels & NBC's Saturday Night Live hitting our screens this weekend with host & musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. After an intro video, a midweek sketch promo, and a check-in during read-thru, it's time to check in with Megan for the on-stage promo. And joining her is none other than SNL cast member Heidi Gardner.

In the first promo, Megan makes the "rookie mistake" of thinking any part of the show would be written at this point. Following that, "Heidi Thee Gardner" checks in (though we're not sure Megan's a big fan). Then, Gardner shows Megan that she won't be the only multi-talent that night. And finally, the duo promises the viewers a "Hot Girl SNL":

Megan Thee Stallion's SNL Week in Review

Thanks to Instagram & screencaps from SNL's IG Stories, we also had a chance to check in with Megan and the SNL cast during this week's read-thru session:

In the midweek promo, SNL cast member Sarah Sherman shows up to check in on Megan to see how excited she is to be hosting this weekend. Unfortunately, the good times get sidetracked by a little "naked truth" that Megan needs to share with Sherman- take a look:

Of course, we still have two big questions that need to be answered (maybe during the first half-hour of the show). Will we get two more live shows (October 22nd & 29th) before a break, and when will they drop the hosts' & musical guests' intel? Until then, here's a look back at Megan Thee Stallion's SNL welcome video that was released on Tuesday:

Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live Season 48, SNL Future & More

Speaking with The New York Times, Michaels addressed the casting changes, labeling the upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change. He also had some reassuring words for "Weekend Update" fans and teased what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

… Except with Colin Jost, Michael Che & "Weekend Update": "Particularly, coming into a midterm election, I just need that part ['Weekend Update' with Che & Jost] to be as solid as it is."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."