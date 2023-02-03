Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Promises Ego Nwodim Clicker-Free SNL In the following on-stage promo for this weekend's Saturday Night Live, Pedro Pascal promises Ego Nwodim & Coldplay a clicker-free SNL show.

Okay, we had a slight change of plans when it comes to NBC's Saturday Night Live. This time around, SNL host Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) and musical guest Coldplay are being joined by cast member Ego Nwodim on a Friday instead of a Thursday for the on-stage promo. In the first promo, Nwodim shows just how much of a fan she is of the "The Last Real Ones Left" star and "Coldplace" (and why you shouldn't always trust Wikipedia). Following that, Pascal promises Nwodim a clicker-stress-free SNL experience (we hope)…

After checking out the promo below, make sure to check out a look back at Pascal's week prepping for SNL:

Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal's SNL Week So Far…

On Wednesday night, we were treated to a double-dose look at Pascal during the SNL read-thru via Instagram, and he even found a way to show up in the SNL cast photos- here's a look:

If you had a chance to check out this week's midweek sketch, then you know that Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney saved the newest SNL cast member/clicker "Matt" from a hammer-beating from Pascal, who was clearly channeling his time playing Joel from HBO's The Last of Us. But as great as the sketch was (you can check it out below), little did we know that the best part almost didn't go public. Thankfully, SNL understood the need that the world had to enjoy Pascal dancing to Latto's "Big Energy" with Matt the Clicker. But was the world ready for what appears to be… a twerk-off?!?

For a look at Pascal showing off some "Big Click Energy" behind the scenes of this week's midweek sketch, check out the following clip shared via SNL's Instagram account:

And here's a look back at Pascal, Sherman & Kearney during the midweek sketch on Wednesday:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Pascal and musical guest Coldplay that went live on Tuesday:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.