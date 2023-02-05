Saturday Night Live Posts "Daddy" Pascal & "Mommy" Paulson TikTok Vids Following up the "Fancam Assembly" sketch, Saturday Night Live shared "Daddy" Pedro Pascal's and "Mommy" Sarah Paulson's TikTok videos.

With host Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) and musical guest Coldplay leading the way this weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live headed into its three-week break on a strong note. Over the course of 90 minutes, there were a ton of highlights, with a special surprise cameo appearance from none other than American Horror Story great Sarah Paulson sitting near the top of that list. In the sketch "Fancam Assembly," Pascal's teacher attempted to figure out why his students are obsessed with making fancams of him and the rest of the school staff. More importantly… are they a good thing? Are they a bad thing? He just wants someone to explain it to him so he can understand. When he learns that the students call him "Daddy" & call Ms. Jenny "Mommy," Paulson steps out to reveal that she's Ms. Jenny and… well… we won't spoil it, but you can check it out below. But what isn't a spoiler was how great the TikTok "fancams" taken of Pascal were, followed by the one done for Paulson and for the pair. In fact, the videos were so popular that SNL posted those specifically on its TikTok account.

So for a chance to experience a hysterical blurring between SNL sketch and reality, check out "Mommy & Daddy" in fine social media form:

And don't forget that SNL returns on February 25th, with Woody Harrelson (HBO's White House Plumbers) hosting and Jack White as the musical guest. Now here's a look back at the moment when Paulson made an appearance, followed by a look at the full sketch (which is definitely worth more than one screening):

