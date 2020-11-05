Saturday Night Live Posts Preview of Host Dave Chappelle at Table Read

First, let it be known that Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, and John Mulaney did an amazing job as hosts during this season of NBC's Saturday Night Live. But when you're talking about a record-setting sixth live episode taking place in the midst of a hotly-contested U.S. Presidential Election with a still-raging pandemic- and comedian extraordinaire Dave Chappelle is the host? It's safe to say that this is the episode that will define the season. But no pressure or anything.

Here's a look at Chappelle set up and COVID-friendly in Studio 8H for a read through, with SNL cast members Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor posting their excitement over having the comedian taking the reigns this week:

Now here's a look back at Wednesday's intro video for Chappelle's return to Studios 8H- with Foo Fighters joining him (following the season's previous musical artists Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., and The Strokes) as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

