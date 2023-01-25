Saturday Night Live PSA: Please Don't Sneak Up on Michael B. Jordan NBC's Saturday Night Live midweek promo finds SNL's Michael Longfellow learning the hard way not to sneak up on host Michael B. Jordan.

With host Michael B. Jordan (Creed 3) & musical guest Lil Baby set to take the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live this weekend, the week has been rolling along pretty steadily (so far) Yesterday, Jordan & Lil Baby saw their SNL promo week officially kick off, and now we're back to check out Jordan's midweek schedule (a very cool tradition that we're glad they've kept going). In the following sketch, SNL cast member Michael Longfellow (and his nose) learns the hard way why it's not a good idea to sneak up on someone who's been training deeply to portray a world-class boxer. No spoilers… but "Jesus B. Christ!" might be the funniest thing I hear all day…

So for a chance to see Jordan and Longfellow comedically square off in Studio 8H, check out this week's SNL midweek sketch:

And here's a look back at the "welcome"/intro teaser for this week's host and musical guest, a look at read-thru expected later today, on-stage promos on Thursday, and maybe (just maybe) a few surprises in between:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Lorne Michaels on Saturday Night Live Season 48, SNL's Future & More

Speaking with The New York Times, SNL creator Lorne Michaels addressed the casting changes, labeling the upcoming season as "a year of reinvention" that could lead to some "exhilarating" change. He also had some reassuring words for "Weekend Update" fans and teased what's in store for SNL's big 50th-anniversary celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

COVID-19 Fallout Resulted in Much Larger SNL Cast Than Usual: "The pandemic had put us in this position where no one could really leave because there were no jobs. And at the same time, if I don't add new people every year, then the show isn't the show. There have to be new people, for both our sake and also for the audience."

Michaels Believes Cast Departures are Good Things for SNL: "We got to a point where we had a lot of people, and people weren't getting enough playing time. The way the series has survived is by that level of renewal. The price of success is that people go off and do other things; their primary obligation is to their talent and to keep pushing that. And there's something so much better about the show when all that matters is the show. There's a time to say goodbye, and there's a natural time for it, but the natural time just got interfered with by the pandemic."

… Except with Colin Jost, Michael Che & "Weekend Update": "Particularly, coming into a midterm election, I just need that part ['Weekend Update' with Che & Jost] to be as solid as it is."

SNL's 50th Anniversary/Season? Think Big: "The 50th will be a big event. We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."