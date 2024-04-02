Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: kristen wiig, nbc, raye, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Rolls Out Video Red Carpet for Kristen Wiig, Raye

NBC's Saturday Night Live rolled out the video red carpet this morning for this weekend's host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Raye.

After a solid return effort from Ramy Youssef and Travis Scott over this past weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live is turning its sights on this weekend's show – with SNL alum Kristen Wiig (Apple TV+'s Palm Royale) and musical guest Raye set to take the stages of Studio 8H. That means it's time for SNL to roll out the video red carpet to officially kick off the big week leading up to Saturday night's show – with tomorrow bringing us the midweek sketch and look at the show's read-thru.

And here's the complete "Weekend Update" from this past weekend – with anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che, as well as TikToker Piper Dunster (Chloe Fineman) and Flaco the Owl's Widow (Sarah Sherman):

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

