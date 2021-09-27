Saturday Night Live S47 Sees Big Names Return, 3 New Featured Players

When Season 47 kicks off this weekend with host Owen Wilson & musical guest Kacey Musgraves, NBC's Saturday Night Live will do so with much of the previous season intact. That means Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman (congrats!), Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang (congrats!) will be back, along with feature players Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson. But the season won't be without some change, with series regular Beck Bennett and feature player Lauren Holt departing; Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) are joining the cast as feature players.

After this weekend's season-opener, SNL will have three new episodes in a row before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Kim Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with Halsey as the musical guest. Then we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

Welcome to the cast! Aristotle Athari

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman pic.twitter.com/n36tKsxhRE — SNL is back October 2! (@nbcsnl) September 27, 2021 Show Full Tweet

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return (we're expecting a promo video possibly today, with on-set promos with Wilson and Musgraves on Wednesday or Thursday):

