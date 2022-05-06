Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez & Post Malone Set for May 14th

Even with another 24-hours or so to go until Benedict Cumberbatch and musical guest Arcade Fire hit the stages of Studio 8H for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're already learning who's on tape for the May 14th edition (which should be the season's penultimate episode). Only Murders in the Building star & singer Selena Gomez will be stepping up to host, with Post Malone as the musical guest. Here's a look at the index cards making it official (now if we can get Nicolas Cage for the season-ender, right?):

saturday night live
Image: NBC

But sadly, we're only getting one promo instead of the average three for this week- but at least it's a fun one… if you're looking to know who's who in Arcade Fire, that is. So the premise is that Cumberbatch is trying to do his intro but he keeps getting interrupted- first, by Nwodim and then by the band. And then he walks off. The end. Hey, I didn't write it. SNL member Ego Nwodim deserved better…

Now here's a look back at Cumberbatch in the middle of SNL read-thru from Wednesday:

Here's a look back at the official intro video welcoming Cumberbatch & Arcade Fire to SNL Studio 8H:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

saturday night live
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Season 47 Cast Shot — Pictured: (l-r) Aristotle Athari, Colin Jost, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Pete Davidson, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, James Austin Johnson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Punkie Johnson — (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).

