Saturday Night Live Shares Look at Dan Levy at SNL Table Read

If it's a Wednesday before a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live, then that means two things. One, that SNL usually posts an image of that week's host at rehearsals (and in a mask). Second, that viewers should expect promos with that week's musical guest and an SNL cast member within the next 24-48 hours. Well, the first part was taken care of within the past hour as fans got a look at first-time host Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) in the middle of rehearsal for the weekend. And with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers set for this weekend (which promos soon), we do have one question. Why doesn't SNL share an image or two from the musical guest's rehearsals- maybe even a mini video clip or two?

Until we get an answer (or SNL takes our idea and runs with it), check out this preview of Levy at work:

Here's a look back at the first official preview for this Saturday that was released earlier in the week tracing Levy's familial roots with SNL– and don't forget about the rest of the month. On February 13, Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) will be the host with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff; with the hosts and musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows to be announced soon:

