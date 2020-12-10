Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Is Masked Up & At Rehearsal

After a not surprising "eh" return episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live (sorry but it's true, Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen), this Saturday sees Timothee Chalamet (Little Women, Dune) as our ringmaster and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band taking the night's musical guest. Chalamet follows in a line of hosts this season that's included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and Bateman. 'The Boss" and his crew follow the musical stylings of Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, and Foo Fighters, and Wallen. Now, SNL is releasing a preview image of Chalamet down at Studio 8H and in the middle of (COVID-friendly) rehearsals. With the news from the past week about WarnerMedia releasing its 2021 film line-up (including Dune) on HBO Max.

Looking ahead to December 19, SNL vet and "big bad" in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 (also hitting HBO Max in the U.S. first) Kristen Wiig serving as host for the pre-holiday break episode. Joining Wiig to wrap up the midseason for 2020 is musical artist Dua Lipa. But for now, here's a look at Chalamet at work- finding something amusing:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

