Saturday Night Live: Young Thug/Travis Barker; Pete Davidson's Malek

With Rami Malek (No Time to Die) and musical guest Young Thug taking the stage of NBC's Saturday Night Live in only a few hours, we've got two quick updates to help set the mood. First up, we have a look at Young Thug hanging with drummer & producer Travis Barker (no, not Mikey Day– the real one) in and around Studio 8H. Would it be wrong to assume an appearance tonight? Following that, we look back to "Rami Malek" making a 2016 appearance courtesy of Pete Davidson.

Here's a look at Young Thug and Barker hopefully teasing a team-up tonight via Instagram:

Davidson debuted his Malek impression during the season 42 premiere on Oct. 1, 2016. In it, the comedian portrayed Elliot Alderson (Malek's Emmy-winning role on the USA Network series Mr. Robot) alongside then-castmate Leslie Jones (and Margot Robbie's Darlene & Day's Mr. Robot) who was seeking help to find her website hacker. Even Malek was impressed with the impersonation, tweeting at the time, "Cracked up last night. The #MRROBOT parody on @nbcsnl might even make Elliot laugh."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mr. Robot – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pz-mCjHA6Ak)

So with that in mind, here's a look at the official on-stage promo with Malek, Young Thug, Ego Nwodim & Bowen Yang. First up, there's some confusion over who exactly the musical guest is this week. Following that, Nwodim and Malek get into a staring contest. And then even more confusion as Yang is certain that there was a ton of "Cats" in No Time to Die.:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Host Rami Malek and Ego Nwodim Have a Staring Contest (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWnfGP8N94Y)

Here's a look back at the official intro video for this weekend's edition of NBC's late-night sketch comedy/music series that was released earlier this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rami Malek Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2p1teA4j_0)

Earlier this month, Malek offered some insight into how his No Time to Die co-star Daniel Craig became a social media icon. In the 2020 SNL episode, Craig's intro for The Weeknd would go on to become the weekend anthem for all of social media: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," with body language that screams more about a much-needed two-break than an awesome musical performance. Nearly two years later, Craig finally learned about his online popularity, thanks to an interview where Craig was shown the mountain of GIFs and memes that were created out of that moment. Joining No Time to Die co-stars Craig, Lea Seydoux & Lashana Lynch as well as director Cary Fukunaga for an interview with EW, Malek revealed that he was in the audience that night. "You don't know about this. It's gone viral, his announcement of the Weeknd on that show, and it's done so flawlessly that people pick it up because it's unusual in the best way. It's so unique. I was there that night in the audience watching it. I thought to myself at that moment, I looked over to my partner, and I said, 'I think that's the best introduction of a band I've ever heard on SNL' and apparently…," Malek explained before Craig cut in with, "You were right."

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have one new episode before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile on October 23.