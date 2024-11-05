Posted in: Max, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Joseph Bennett, Scavengers Reign

Scavengers Reign Not Moving Forward at Netflix; Season 2 Teaser Posted

Scavengers Reign co-creator Joseph Bennett announced that Netflix isn't moving forward with a new season - but the story isn't over.

Though Max canceled the critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning animated series in May of this year, there was hope that a second season of Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner's Scavengers Reign could find new life when Netflix picked up the rights to stream the 12-episode first season. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case, with Bennett taking to social media to break the news. "As of right now, 'Scavengers Reign' is not being renewed for a second season," Bennett began their Instagram post. "I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they've been such champions for the show, and I don't want to leave everyone hanging." From there, Bennett recalls the journey it took to bring the 2023-premiering series to the small screen, thanking those who made it happen and the fans who continue to love and support it.

Though Max and Netflix are now in the rearview mirror, Bennett added that doesn't mean that Scavengers Reign doesn't have more stories to tell – with the series co-creator even sharing a teaser of what's to come. "But this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season," they added. Here's a look at Bennett's post offering fans an update on where things stand:

As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season. I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they've been such champions for the show, and I don't want to leave everyone hanging. We've had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year. It's a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles. But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways. I want to thank some of those people, starting with my co-creator Charles Huettner @charles.huettner , Chris Prynoski @chrisprynoski and everyone at @titmouseinc , my home base at @greenstreetpictures , the writers, directors, and so many incredible artists who worked tirelessly on the show, and the folks at Max who were incredible partners to work with. But this is not the end. There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season. Thanks again to everyone who watched and supported the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!