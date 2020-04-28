Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz Developing Goosebumps Television Return

R.L. Stine's bestselling book franchise Goosebumps is preparing to bring its library of scares to the small screen, with Scholastic Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV, and feature film producer Neal H. Moritz via Original Film set to develop a live-action adaptation series. The series is set to be executive produced by Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer Iole Lucchese, Scholastic's SVP & General Manager Caitlin Friedman, and Originals Head of Television Pavun Shetty. For Moritz, making the transitionn from the big screen to a television series means a new opportunity to bring Stine's stories to a new generation of fans, "I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can't wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine's incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike."

With more than 350 million English-language books in print and international editions in 32 languages, Stine's Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series in publishing history. The franchise continues with the Goosebumps "SlappyWorld" book series and has proven to be a massive multi-platform money-maker over the years. The anthology series was a ratings hit in the 1990s, finding a new life on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and other online and on-demand services. Moritz produced to films based on the books and a fictional version of their author that starred Jack Black: 2015's Goosebumps and 2018's Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, which would collectively go on to gross more than $250 million.

For Lucchese, the series is a natural extension of the franchise's brand: "Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we're very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today's generation. From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps."

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)