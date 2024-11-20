Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bryan lee o'malley, scott pilgrim

Scott Pilgrim: Bryan Lee O'Malley Confirms "Takes Off" Not Returning

For fans still holding out hope, Bryan Lee O’Malley announced that Netflix officially confirmed that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off isn't returning.

From the graphic novel series and Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to 2023's animated adaptation from Netflix, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. We've had some great opportunities to enjoy Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" universe. And we've enjoyed every second of it – with "Takes Off" making Bleeding Cool's "top pick" lists last year for best new series and best overall series. But while a lot of folks continued to hold out hope that there would be more animated adventures in the future, O'Malley took to social media today to announce that they were officially told that "Takes Off" won't be back at the streaming service.

"It's been one year since 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [BenDavid Grabinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one-of-a-kind miracle," O'Malley wrote in the first of three tweets. "Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼." O'Malley added, "Sorry to all Matthew fans and Gideon fans, I know you will suffer the most." Here's a look at O'Malley's tweets from earlier today, offering an update that we know a whole lot of folks didn't want to hear:

It's been one year since Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came out. It was an honor to work with all of the cast & staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment @bdgrabinski sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle. pic.twitter.com/y9XB6SMN0U — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Anyway, we were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. 😩🫶🏼 — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Sorry to all matthew fans and gideon fans, i know you will suffer the most — Bryan Lee O'Malley (@bryanleeomalley) November 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

