Scott Pilgrim, Castlevania, MOTU: Revolution Set for Netflix's DROP 01

Set for September 27, Netflix's DROP 01 showcases Castlevania: Nocturne, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Masters of the Universe: Revolution & more.

If there's one thing you have to say about Netflix, they're all about the global/virtual fan events. In the footsteps of "Geeked Week" and "Tudum," the streaming service announced that DROP 01 would be entering our lives later this month. Over the course of the 90-minute event, viewers will be treated to a virtual showcase of what Netflix has to offer in terms of genre animation. With the global livestream set for Twitch, YouTube & Tudum.com (more on that below) on Wednesday, September 27th, fans can look forward to an early screening of not just one… not just two… but three episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne, a day ahead of its debut). But that's not all, because the streamer also promises some surprise announcements and never-before-seen sneak peek "drops" from other animated series in the streamer's lineup. Between each episode of "Nocturne," viewers can look forward to learning more about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Sonic Prime Season 3, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, Blue Eye Samurai, PLUTO, Masters of the Universe: Revolution… and some surprises?!? They had us as "Scott Pilgrim," though…

With the virtual showcase set to be unleashed on Wednesday, September 27th (9 a.m. PT/noon ET/5 p.m. BST), here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's DROP 01 – followed by a rundown of all the ways you can join in on the festivities):

You can catch all of DROP 01 on Netflix Twitch, or right here at tudum.com/drop01. You can also tune into the following official Netflix YouTube channels: YouTube.com/Netflix / YouTube.com/NetflixBrasil / YouTube.com/NetflixIndiaOfficial / YouTube.com/NetflixJP / YouTube.com/NetflixAnime. In addition, you can catch all of the action on social media: X: (Netflix Geeked / Netflix US / Castlevania: Nocturne) and Instagram: (Netflix Geeked / Netflix US). And to make sure that you stay involved in the conversation and keep up-to-date on all of the news & previews being dropped, make sure to use the following hashtag across your social media platforms of choice: #NetflixDROP01.

