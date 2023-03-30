Scott Pilgrim: Netflix Gets Band Back Together for Anime Voice Cast The 2010 film cast has joined Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime, based on Bryan Lee O’Malley & BenDavid Grabinski's graphic novels.

You fell in love with author Bryan Lee O'Malley & artist BenDavid Grabinski's graphic novels. You fell in love with Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation. And now, Netflix is betting that you're going to love Scott Pilgrim Anime. And to make sure that it's a sure bet, they've gotten the band back together. Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. O'Malley and Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora).

Now, here's a look at the cast announcement video that was released earlier today:

"We're getting the band back together!" said O'Malley and Grabinski in a joint statement. "A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure. We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride." Wright added, "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010, we've done Q&As, remembrances, and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project until now. Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe but also…well, just watch it. I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

Executive Producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) are set to executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.