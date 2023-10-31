Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, scott pilgrim, trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Opening Credits: An Intro We Won't Be Skipping

Check out the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley's graphic novel series.

While we're sad to see the Halloween season coming to an end, we already have a whole bunch of things to look forward to when November comes around. One of those things is Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels, and now we're getting a very special look at Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. With the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters, the highly-anticipated series released the opening credits (footage that was apparently screened during this year's New York Comic Con) to the streaming series. And once again, we have another example of a series daring you to skip the opening credits – I know we won't…

With the animated adventure set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer and a previously released sneak preview highlighting the moment when fate rang Scott's doorbell – and that fate's name was Ramona Flowers. And she came bearing a Netflix DVD order…

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the animated series:

O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) will also executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

