Scrubs Revival: Zach Braff & Donald Faison on Their Reunion "Eagle"

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison discuss their reunion "Eagle," and how it was only a single take due to a stuntman's injury.

Article Summary Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunite for the iconic "Eagle" moment in the Scrubs revival trailer.

The "Eagle" stunt was completed in one take due to a stuntman injury on set during filming.

Donald Faison insists he can still carry Braff, but Turk's age shows in the revival's comedic fall.

Braff and Faison recall the origin of "Eagle" and share behind-the-scenes stories from Scrubs.

It looks like the Eagle might be one-and-done in the Scrubs revival, as stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, joined by Sarah Chalke, reflect on filming the sequence that finds JD (Braff) back on Turk's back again for a piggyback ride, with his arms stretched out as JD yells, "Eagle!" As fans saw in the trailer, JD returns to Sacred Heart, and one of the things he does is perform the reunion Eagle with his best friend. With JD's fist raised, we don't see it last very long as Turk's back starts to give out as JD reminds him of his sciatica and to engage his core before Turk ultimately falls forward, hurting himself and JD in the process. Carla, who cringes from the two's fall, suggests, "Maybe it's time to retire Eagle."

Zach Braff and Donald Faison Reflect on Their First and Only Take on Eagle on Scrubs Revival

"I will say this," Faison told Deadline in the video. "I (as Donald Faison) can still Eagle. I'm still very strong…" as Braff interrupts, "Yeah, Donald doesn't want the world to think he can't hold a 170 lb. man" [Faison: "…that I can't lift this [points to Braff] on my back"]. Braff continues, "Donald wants the world to know that he can indeed that 'Donald' can carry a 165 lb. man, but Turk can't." "Right, let's just be clear on that," Faison concludes, sharing the anecdote. "Seriously, the stuntman broke his face open much."

"We did one take of it, because he fell so hard on the floor and caught his eye [pointing to his own right eyebrow]," Braff explains. "We have our own on-set doctor, who's our consultant, and he took one look at it, and he's like, 'Yeah, you need a stitch.' I'm like, 'Take one, it is!'" [Chalke laughs]. Faison adds, "He's tough, he's like, 'Let's glue it! Let's do it again!'" Braff continues, "Glue it?! There's blood on the floor." Eagle was originally introduced in season one courtesy of guest star Brendan Fraser, who played Ben Sullivan, the brother of Jordan (Christa Miller) and Danni Sullivan (Tara Reid). He was the first to lift JD into an airplane spin, and while initially reluctant, he burst into euphoric joy, yelling his first, "Eagle!" For more, including how Braff describes using stunt people for pratfalls, you can check out the video.

'Scrubs' stars Donald Faison and Zach Braff on Turk and J.D.'s signature "Eagle!" move pic.twitter.com/lOTqQFxpEL — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 20, 2026 Show Full Tweet

