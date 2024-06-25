Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount plus, seal, Seal Team, season 7

SEAL Team Final Season Gets Official Trailer, Key Art Poster, Overview

With the final season kicking off on August 11th, here's the trailer, poster & overview for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team.

This August, it's the beginning of the end for Paramount+'s David Boreanaz-starring SEAL Team – and now, fans are getting a chance to check out what the final chapters have to offer with the release of an official trailer, key art poster, and final season overview. The military drama series follows the lives of the Navy SEALs' most elite unit as they execute dangerous, high-stakes operations to defend their country at a deeply personal cost. Joining Boreanaz (the respected and intense Bravo team leader Jason Hayes) for the final run are Neil Brown Jr. (Raymond "Ray" Perry), A.J. Buckley (Percival "Sonny" Quinn), Toni Trucks (Lisa Davis), Raffi Barsoumian (Omar Hamza), and Beau Knapp (Drew Franklin). The 10-episode season kicks off with a two-episode return on Sunday, August 11th – with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly. In addition, the seventh season will also premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, August 11th, in Canada (and on Monday, August 12th in Australia).

In the final season, Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility. Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas. Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe.

Paramount+'s SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Mark Owen. David Boreanaz also serves as an executive producer and has directed the series. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The final season was filmed both in Los Angeles and on location in Colombia (in collaboration with the Colombia Film Commission of Proimágenes Colombia).

