Secret Invasion: BBC Radio 4, Local Media Offer Halifax Filming Update

So the last time we checked in with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Secret Invasion, there were reports that Cobie Smulders (American Crime Story: Impeachment) would be reprising her role as Maria Hill. That would have Smulders joining a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) & Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel), as well as Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald. – with the series focusing on Fury's investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. As tempting as it's been to want to go with third-party set images, we're glad we waited because we actually have some official-ish updates courtesy of BBC Radio 4 (and huge thanks to our very own Rich Johnston for the heads-up, check out his most recent look at how the series is impacting things on the comics side here) as well as the Halifax Courier.

When it comes to the latter, the online local news site shared looks at Jackson, Clarke, and Ben-Adir filming a scene outside The Piece Hall earlier (which you can check out here). As for the former, BBC Radio 4 had a great news segment earlier today where local merchants were interviewed about the filming that's been taking place. And while we have a confirmation that Jackson was making the rounds and loves coffee, the best part was listening to local perspectives like the explanation of the NDAs or the coffee shop owner who missed seeing Jackson because she was on jury duty. Take a few minutes to check out the news program here (with the segment on Secret Invasion beginning around the 53:15 mark). "Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack!#secretinvasion#fuckthatsnap#backwithafury," Jackson wrote as the caption to his post from October 2021, one that also included a look at Jackson rockin' a "Fury/Snap" t-shirt- which you can check out below: