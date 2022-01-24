Marvel Renames Meet The Skrulls To Secret Invasion: Meet The Skrulls

Marvel is currently filming Secret Invasion in Halifax in the North of England, which has been making the national news here. I had previously reported that it looked as if Secret Invasion would be based around the comic Meet The Skrulls by Niko Henrichon and Robbie Thompson, after noting some specifics in a casting call. Basically, it's the Marvel version of The Americans. It features a group of Skrulls embedded as a nuclear family living and working in the USA, engaging in governmental and industrial espionage.

I had also recently noted the return of the comics of the Skrull Queen Veranke, who posed as Spider-Woman in the Avengers for years, and suggested this may indicate Marvel Comics redoing the events of the Secret Invasion ahead of the upcoming TV show. Since Kevin Feige was appointed Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Comics as well as the TV and movies, there has been a much greater synergy between comic books, movies, and TV, with editorial staff getting advance scripts of movies and TV shows, so they can plan ahead and reflect the films and shows in their content.

Now the upcoming reprint of the Meet The Skrulls series has been renamed Secret Invasion: Meet The Skrulls even though the original printing is still available from Marvel. Almost as if they expect that printing to sell out really fast, really soon. The new printing is also a) twice the price and b) includes all sorts of other Skrull-related storylines from Marvel Comics over the years.

The Warners are your typical American family. Dad works at Stark Enterprises. Mom works in a senator's office. The girls are students at Standford High. The only thing that makes them different is…they're shape-shifting alien Skrulls who have infiltrated our society to pave the way for invasion! But what could leave them as a house divided? And will the mysterious Man in the Hat be their exterminator — or their salvation? Plus: Meet the Skrulls all over again in their classic first encounter with the Fantastic Four, as well as more momentous events in Skrull history — including the Super Skrull's debut, the Kree/Skrull War and the final fate of their Throneworld! COLLECTING: Meet The Skrulls (2019) #1-5; Road To Empyre: The Kree/Skrull War (2020) #1; Fantastic Four (1961) #2, 18; Avengers (1963) #93; New Avengers: Illuminati (2007) #1; Material From Fantastic Four (1961) #257

And yes, the Skrull family are called the Warners. Read into that what you will. Meet The Skrulls was not part of the Secret Invasion storyline, but it is now looking to be centre stage for Marvel in 2022. But with the name change, the reader is specifically drawn towards the Meet The Skrulls as well as the main Secret Invasion series, which saw superhero teams in the Marvel Universe infiltrated by aliens, ahead of the release of the TV series on Disney+, whenever that will be.