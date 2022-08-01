Secret Invasion Confirmed Crossover Event; Cobie Smulders on Nick Fury

After checking in with actor Christopher McDonald to see what he had to share about Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion, we have a double-shot update for you today. With the highly-anticipated series set to hit screens in Spring 2023, the streamer is confirming what fans who know the comic book storyline that the series is based on had been hoping for since it was first announced. In the comics version of "Secret Invasion," readers were shocked to learn that a number of familiar faces in & around the Marvel Universe had been taken (or killed), with Skrull operatives taking their places (in some instances, for quite some time). Well, the official description posted for the streaming series lists it as a "crossover event," so it sounds like the MCU might be a lot more connected than our heroes ever realized. But it looks like that's about to change in a big way. Joining Jackson, Mendelsohn & McDonald are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, and Cobie Smulders. Jackson also confirmed that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes, aka War Machine, would be taking a bit of a break from his own series Armor Wars to help Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion. Now here's a look at a screencap from the main site followed by the full text in a more visually-friendly form (and stick around for some additional series intel from Smulders):

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And in the following red carpet interview, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

In the clip below, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"