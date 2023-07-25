Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney, Marvel Studios, preview, Secret Invasion, trailer

Secret Invasion Finale Preview: Gravik Offers Nick Fury a Final Toast

With the finale dropping tomorrow, here's a sneak preview for Marvel Studios' Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion.

After five episodes of twists & turns, this Wednesday brings the finale of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion. And after everything that's gone down – all of the secrets that were unearthed & the lies exposed – it all comes down to Fury (Jackson) face-to-face with Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). And from the looks of things, it would make sense that Gravik would want to offer him a toast – "To the last stand of the great Nick Fury." And yet… you can just feel a "super" twist waiting to happen…

To kick things off, here's a recap of what went down last week with "Harvest" (directed by Ali Selim and written by Michael Bhim & Brian Tucker). Following that, we have a look at that sneak peek were talking about at the opening:

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion, here's a look at a behind-the-scenes featurette, the official trailer, series overview & some background intel on the show's place in the MCU:

In a previous interview, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added.

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

