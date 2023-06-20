Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, Secret Invasion, trailer

Secret Invasion Sneak Preview: Falsworth Sees Nick Fury as a Liability

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) gets a reality check from a former ally in this sneak preview for Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Secret Invasion.

With only hours to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion hits our screens, we've got two new previews to pass along. First up, we have a new key art poster that reflects the conspiracy aspects of the series with some serious redacting. Following that, we have an official clip that finds Fury (Jackson) looking for intel from Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent and an old Fury ally. Though based on the "tough love" that Falsworth offers him, she sees Fury as more of a liability than an asset.

Here's a look at Jackson & Colman in the newest preview, followed by a whole ton of extras about the series before the premiere:

Marvel Studios' Legends Offers Debriefing

What follows are five episodes of Marvel Studios' Legends, with each putting a different character in the spotlight – Jackson's Fury, Mendelsohn's Talos (and the Skrulls), Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, Martin Freeman's Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle's James Rhodes – and offering some important intel to keep in mind before the "invasion" begins.

Here's a look at those five episodes – followed by a look back at what we know about Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion, set to premiere this Wednesday, June 21st:

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at what's still to come, here's that sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion – followed by the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette and the official trailer & series overview (with the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 21st):

Earlier, director Ali Selim and producer Jonathan Schwartz shared how Captain America: The Winter Soldier proved that the powered-down, espionage side of the MCU could be popular with the fans and how that helped give the series a boost. "The first conversations I had [with Marvel] were, 'Nobody flies in the air in the show,'" Selim shared. "I realized, 'Yeah, they're doing something very different, and that's exciting.'" Schwartz adds that the upcoming series has the added bonus of being able to take a deeper dive into who Fury is as a person. "'The Winter Soldier' certainly gave us a lot of confidence that we could tell a story in that space that felt more like a paranoid thriller. 'Secret Invasion' takes that a step further, and you really get to dig into Nick. It becomes much more character-focused in a way that I really love," he added.

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!