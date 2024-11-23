Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, secret level, Warhammer 40000

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Warhammer 40,000 Chapter

Check out a trailer for the Warhammer 40,000 episode of Prime Video and EP Tim Miller's upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level.

On December 10th, Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio's (Love, Death + Robots) Secret Level hits Prime Video screens, and now we're getting another preview for a chapter of the animated anthology series. Created and executive produced by Tim Miller – with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director – the season's episodes are set to spotlight Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000. Previously, we had a look at the Dungeons & Dragons and Sifu episodes, followed by spotlights on Unreal Tournament and Spelunky. For this go-around, it's all about Warhammer 40,000 and "And They Shall Know No Fear"…

Here's a look at what's in store next month when Prime Video's Secret Level debuts, followed by what else we've learned about the upcoming animated anthology series:

Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji" franchise), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick" franchise), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Yup, it's that impressive. But before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are not in the same episode together – though Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the same episode as Reeves.

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

