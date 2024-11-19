Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, prime video, secret level

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Dungeons & Dragons, Sifu Episodes

Check out trailers for the Dungeons & Dragons and Sifu episodes of Prime Video and EP Tim Miller's animated anthology series Secret Level.

Featuring original stories set within the universes of some very familiar and very beloved video games, Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio's (Love, Death + Robots) Secret Level was created and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. And it's been grabbing a whole lot of attention. Set to hit Prime Video screens on December 10th, the season's episodes will spotlight Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000. Now that we're at the three-week mark before the animated series debuts, we're starting to get mini-teasers spotlighting the individual chapters – with looks at the Dungeons & Dragons and Sifu episodes waiting for you below.

Here's a look at what's in store next month when Prime Video's Secret Level debuts, followed by what else we've learned about the upcoming animated anthology series:

Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji" franchise), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick" franchise), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King). Yup, it's that impressive. But before you ask, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are not in the same episode together – though Patrick Schwarzenegger is in the same episode as Reeves.

Each episode of Prime Video's Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!