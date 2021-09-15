Seinfeld Goes Cable-Exclusive to Comedy Central This October; Teaser

For a show that prided itself on being about "nothing," Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Kramer (Michael Richards), and George (Jason Alexander) are going to be doing a lot of "something" next month. First, the classic sitcom will be moving to its streaming home on Netflix as of October 1, and now we're learning that Seinfeld will be airing exclusively on Comedy Central beginning October 9 (with the series leaving TBS on October 1). The show's run on Comedy Central will kick off with a countdown of the top favorite episodes as voted on by fans, with the series' 180-episode library airing on Comedy Central as of October 11.

Now here's a look at Seinfeld himself making it official in the following announcement trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seinfeld Heads to Comedy Central October 9 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0uanaafDCY)

Also starting this October, the entire library of the classic sitcom will be new to Netflix. Why's that a big deal? Because it marks the first time that every episode of the series will be on a single service and available globally- and streaming in 4K style, too! Netflix took over the rights to Seinfeld in 2019 as Hulu continued its exclusive deal through June 2021. Since that time, the series has been in limbo but this fall sees its return. "Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing," Seinfeld joked in his official statement when the news was first announced earlier this month. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project." Here's a look at the trailer for the next hot "Netflix Original" series, Seinfeld:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Seinfeld | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_bArdgpin0)