Servant Season 4 Official Trailer: The Final Reckoning Is At Hand

Three seasons ago, Servant creator Tony Basgallop and executive producer & director M. Night Shyamalan introduced viewers to Lauren Ambrose & Toby Kebbell's Dorothy and Sean Turner, a married couple reeling from the death of their infant son Jericho, which left Dorothy in a catatonic state. In an effort to help his wife heal, Sean began transitory object therapy with a lifelike "reborn" doll, and the two hired a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to move in and care for the "baby." But when Sean and Dorothy's brother Julian (Rupert Grint) grew suspicious of the seemingly supernatural Leanne, they discovered a bizarre conspiracy involving a cult with a very specific agenda involving the family. With the final season only a little more than a month away, viewers are getting some clues to the endgame that's in play, courtesy of the official trailer that was released earlier today.

With a final reckoning at hand and truths set to be revealed, here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Servant (followed by a look at the season overview and the previously-released teaser), set to return on January 13, 2023:

Apple TV+'s Servant Season 4 picks up after the events of the third season, in which Leanne kidnapped Jericho — now mysteriously a living child — from the Turner's home, and Dorothy fell into a coma. As Sean and Julian attempt to care for Dorothy, Leanne begins a war against the cult, the Church of Lesser Saints, which balloons into a conflict that threatens the Turners, their neighborhood, and the city of Philadelphia.

Shyamalan, Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black serve as executive producers. Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala are all on board, having directed episodes of the season. Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon were part of the writing team. Blinding Edge and Escape Artists serve as production companies.