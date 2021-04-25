Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days Preview Already "Oscar" Winner

For fifty years, viewers have been learning how to get to Sesame Street– and now on Monday, April 26, they'll have a chance to revisit the famed television neighborhood and iconic series with the two-hour documentary Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days. Produced by TIME Studios and set to air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET (next day on demand and on Hulu), the special will include guest appearances from W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Lucy Liu, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen, and more.

Along with a look back at the show and the Sesame Worksop's half-century of societal influence, the special will also include never-before-seen footage of an episode produced in 1992 focusing on the topic of divorce and around the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus and his family. The special examines the decision to ultimately not air the episode, marking the only time in the show's history such a decision was made. Stevie Wonder (who performed "123 Sesame Street' and "Superstition" on the series), will perform his re-imagined version of the Sesame Street classic "Sunny Days' for the documentary. Here's a look at the official trailer, an overview of the documentary, and a preview of the teaser set to air during Sunday night's Oscars broadcast on ABC.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEUMrYgnE0U)

