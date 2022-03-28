Seth Rollins Banking on Cody Rhodes Showing Up at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins finally got his WrestleMania match, and all signs point to it being Cody Rhodes. And now, the match is all but official. You know what that means, right?!

ADRENALINE!

IN MY SOUL!

FINALLY IT'S CODE RH– WAIT!

Unfortunately, it looks like Cody won't actually be showing up to promote the match because Vince McMahon has booked Seth Rollins against a mystery opponent for WrestleMania, and he won't find out the identity of that opponent until Saturday when the match is set to happen.

From the press release:

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will look for his WrestleMania moment when he battles an opponent handpicked by WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon!

Week after week, Rollins failed in his attempts to secure his place at The Showcase of the Immortals, falling short in an explosive Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match alongside Kevin Owens, then getting defeated by KO in his attempt to replace his friend and interview "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Finally, he lost to AJ Styles when The Phenomenal One's WrestleMania opponent Edge got Rollins disqualified.

A frustrated Rollins went on a tirade after losing to Styles and was eventually called to the office of Mr. McMahon. Rather than punish him, though, The Chairman offered him exactly what he wanted, a showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All against an opponent handpicked by Mr. McMahon. The only catch was that he will not find out who his opponent will be until he steps through the ropes on WrestleMania Saturday.

