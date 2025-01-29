Posted in: Apple, NBC, TV | Tagged: adam scott, AppleTV, nbc, parks and recreation, Severence

Severance: Adam Scott on Why Watching Parks and Rec Makes Him "Sad"

Adam Scott (Severance) explains why he hasn't rewatched NBC and Greg Daniels & Michael Schur's Parks and Recreation "in a long time."

To say quite a few of the actors behind NBC's Parks and Recreation have found greener pastures and elevated to superstardom would be an understatement featuring the talented ensemble of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chis Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and Billy Eichner. The series was created by Greg Daniels and showrunner Michael Schur, both coming from their time on the critically acclaimed The Office. As the title suggests, the sitcom is a political satire of the local parks and recreation department of the small town of Pawnee, Indiana. While promoting his AppleTV+ series Severance, Scott spoke with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast for a little nostalgia for the NBC sitcom that ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015.

'Severance' Star Adam Scott on Why It's Hard to Watch 'Parks and Rec'

The clip Horowitz plays for Scott comes from the season four episode "The Comeback Kid" when Chris (Lowe) tries to get Ben (Scott) to jog while he's working on his Claymation. After Ben rebuffs Chris's offer, Chris tries to get him to "step back" to "get some perspective," suggesting he's depressed. Ben denies it, marveling at his creation and the clay figure he holds up. After the clip, the Severence star admits he hasn't seen the clip, but "the meme part" about being depressed. Scott appeared in 96 of the show's 124 episodes.

"I haven't seen the show in a long time," the Severance star began. "Because honestly, it makes me sad to see the show. I miss them, all the actors, even though we're constantly in touch. I miss the time of…it was really a joyful five years for me and seven years for the show. Getting to go work there every day with that group of people. We had so much fun, and we made something that meant something to people. It meant something to us. I haven't seen it in a while, but I should." Season two of Severance, which also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Sarah Bock, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, and Patricia Arquette, streams Fridays on AppleTV+.

