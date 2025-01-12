Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Severance, Tramell Tillman

Severance Star Tramell Tillman on Apple TV+ Series' Return, Season 2

Tramell Tillman spoke with us about the long-awaited return of Apple TV+'s dystopian drama Severance, what Season 2 has to offer, and more.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly three years since the series premiere of the AppleTV+ sci-fi dystopian thriller Severance. Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, the series follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), an employee of the fictional Lumon Industries who agrees to a "severance" program in which his non-work memories are separated from his work memories. Tramell Tillman, who's had memorable runs on AMC's Dietland, MGM+'s Godfather of Harlem, and Prime Video's Hunters, plays Seth Milchick, the supervisor on the severed floor at Lumon. The season one finale found Milchick tackling Dylan (Zach Cherry) to deactivate the overtime contingency, reverting him, Helly (Britt Lower), and Mark to their outie state. Tillman spoke to Bleeding Cool about the long layoff between seasons, working with Erickson, if he shares any characteristics with Milchick, and if it took adjusting for the ensemble cast to fall back into their roles.

Tramell Tillman on Season Two Return for Severance & Falling Back Into Character

Bleeding Cool: It seemed so long ago since you season one, and finally, now in season two of 'Severance.' Did it feel awkward with the long layoff between seasons?

It didn't feel awkward. I felt like a kid on Christmas Eve. I was so ready for Christmas Day to unwrap my gifts. I was ready to read the scripts and go back to work. I was in a state of high anticipation, and I also wanted to know what was going to happen.

What's it like working with Dan [Erickson] and the creative team to expand on Seth's story? How does a platform like Apple TV help proliferate content like 'Severance?'

Working with Dan is a delight. He is so collaborative and takes so much care in crafting this story and, more specifically, these characters. This show is so character-driven and it's so important to have fully dimensional characters to be able to elevate the story. He always makes himself available to talk and confer about our positions, what we think about our characters, and what we think about the story at large. I never feel that my voice is not heard. Apple has always been supportive of ensuring we always have what we need, and they were accessible if there were issues. They were always there for us and took care of us, and I'm grateful to be a part of that team.

What does the show 'Severance' let you do as an actor you wouldn't normally do in your other projects?

It's interesting because every project I've been a part of, fortunately, has been different. We tell different stories, I get to play different characters, and I enjoy doing that. Playing Milchick allows me to play freely within a form, if that makes sense. Milchick is structured and regimented from his diction, syntax, the way he walks, and the way he dresses. When you have that level of form of structure, it allows me as an actor to play within the sandbox and craft the different levels of who this guy is. He's a man who doesn't shy away from his power and ability to manipulate, ability to communicate, and get a job done. That's intriguing to me to step into a role that asks the actors who push for power and control.

Heading into the second season, was it harder to slip back into Milchick, or is there an aspect of this season that is a little more challenging than you had in the previous season?

I thought initially that it would be challenging to step back because it did take a while, but it was like riding a bicycle. As soon as we started, I got back into the studio, walked down to the seventh floor, and walked in that maze. I was back at it, and being able to put on his clothes, get the hair done, and his mustache just right, it all serves the character in such a way that I was able to step right back into it.

You've reunited with Adam, Zach, Britt, Jen [Tullock], Dichen [Lachman], and the rest of the cast. Did you guys slip back into your roles, or did you, as you said, ride a bike to reorient yourselves? Did you have a refresher? What was it like sharing the screen with them again?

I'm fortunate to work with such caring, lovely, funny, and kind actors. They're talented, right? The fact they're human makes the work so much more valuable. It makes what we do exciting. It wasn't hard for us to find the camaraderie again and for us to reconnect. Fortunately, many of us keep in contact, whether it's sharing notes about a reality show we're watching, whether it's supporting each other through life events, weddings, graduations, and so forth. We all try to do what we can to support one another, seeing each other's work. That connection is always there, and with that connection in that respect and trust, we're able to support one another to be able to tell this story. It wasn't hard at all.

What sort of aspects of yourself do you share with Milchick?

I suffer from perfectionism, and I am a recovering "people pleaser." To play a character like Milchick feels not completely like me, but there are elements of him I connect with.

Severance, which also stars Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, returns on January 17th on AppleTV+.

