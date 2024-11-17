Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Jim O’Heir, parks and recreation

Parks and Recreation: Jim O'Heir on Actors, Characters, Representation

Jim O'Heir (The Fall) discussed which Parks and Recreation actor most resembles their character, Hollywood representation, and much more.

Jim O'Heir has reason to be grateful to stay busy as a character actor in Hollywood with a career spanning over 40 years in an eclectic mix of TV and film from comedies and dramas. It's not a stretch to say one of his favorite roles is as Gerald "Jerry" Gergich in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, his longest on episodic television, appearing in all 124 episodes across all seven seasons from 2009 to 2015. Created by Michael Schur and Greg Daniels, the series follows the misadventures of local government staffers at Pawnee's Department of Parks and Recreation. While promoting his series book Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, O'Heir spoke to Bleeding Cool about which cast member is most like their character and who isn't, the secret to his career longevity, and his views on representation since smaller framed actors are cast as larger characters when it could have gone to a larger performer.

Parks and Recreation Star Jim O'Heir on Actor-Character Comparisons, Representation & More

Bleeding Cool: Who is most like their character, and who is most unlike?

People will tell you from the cast I'm most unlike Jerry. He's a sweet man as am I. I'm not negating that, but Jerry is unaware. I don't know if Jerry gets all the jokes. As Jim O'Hair, my humor is quite dark and blue, unlike Jerry. Aubrey [Plaza] will always say, "Oh, my God! Jim's filthy! Jerry would never say that!" And she's right. Jerry would never say this stuff myself, but other than me, I would say Nick Offerman is a lot like Ron Swanson, not politically or anything. As far as [Nick's also] that stern, smart, loving man, though Nick wears his heart on his sleeve, whereas Ron doesn't. All actors bring a little of themselves to every role. There are all pieces of us in it, but the most alike would be Nick, and the most different would be me. It'd be interesting to hear what the other cast said because they might have a different take on it.

What is the secret to your career longevity? Is there a career bucket list for roles you still want to do?

Oh, my gosh, of course! Regarding longevity, boy, thank God above and the support of family, friends, and good reps, the people around me who make the calls that get me into the realms leading to jobs. Being on a show like 'Parks' changed everything because it went from me fighting for every job, which I'm always happy to do.

That's the nature of being an actor from that to phone calls. They want to know if you're available. "Is Jim available for this or that?" I still audition for jobs; I did a self-tape this morning, but they're normally the bigger ones. This [latest] one's for a Hugh Jackman film. Everybody's going to read for those films, other than Hugh, most people aren't getting street offers.

I'm still happy to fight for a job, but the longevity…being a character actor is a gift. I've never…gosh! And I know when they're young and beautiful. I wish I had been sometimes. Young actors and actresses it's all great, but the character actor keeps working. The greater I got, the more I played doctors and lawyers, and I've been able to be a large person. I'm a fat guy, and it's okay. They need fat guys in the show, so it makes it everything. Luck, God above, my family, and the fact I'm a character actor all played into keeping me busy, and I have been blessed. I've never stopped. I moved here [to Hollywood] in 1994, and through some miracle, I've never had to do anything other than be an actor to make my living, and I am grateful for that every day.

As far as bucket list, oh man! I want to do a Broadway show. I love doing theater. That's where I began. I would also love to do bigger features. I wrapped a feature in Barcelona, but it was a small indie, which is incredible, fun, and exhausting. I'd love to do those $100-million films and see what that's like. Also, if someone said, "If you could do one more gig, what is it going to be?" I would say a Broadway play.

The subject of representation has been a hot topic lately. I can imagine when you see someone like Colin Farrell playing Oswald Cobblepot in 'The Batman' and its spinoff, 'The Penguin.' I remember when John Goodman had a lot of leading roles as a larger person and wondering how you feel when that opportunity is taken away from actors like yourself who could fit in that role. Or is it something like "Actors act" and "It is what it is?"

It is what it is, but you're right. Certainly, my size got me thrown out of certain opportunities, also that's the nature of the business. It's tough for women, and God forbid when a woman gets older in this business, it's so tough. When people are sitting in the movie theater and at home, they want to see the beautiful people. I get it; I like looking at beautiful people, too. I understand it, but it hurt me and helped, but you're right. If the role comes down to Colin Farrell or Jim O'Heir, and we're both equally capable of performing the role, that's going to Colin Farrell, and I get it. It's called "show biz."

Jim, I want to thank you for your time. Your book highlights the bright spots in 'Parks and Rec.' Jerry is one of those underrated roles because as hard as it is to find a great comedian, I feel it's even harder to find a good straight person as you were an important cog to the series.

Tom, thank you! That is lovely, but I should tell you what made everything work as Amy Poehler has: She has no ego, and by that, she wants all of us to shine. She ensured we all fit into our spaces, and if things were funny…I've been to shows where the lead actor if you had a big funny line, the next day, you could show up, and it's not here anymore. It goes to someone higher on the call sheet. Amy has no ego and wants us all to have our moments because there is plenty to go around. Between her and Mike [Schur], that's why I was able to be there and be one of the wheels on the bus or whatever you call it. Thank you. That's nice of you to say.

Harper Collins' Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation is available to preorder and release on November 19th. Parks and Rec, which also stars Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Retta, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe, is available to stream on Peacock.

