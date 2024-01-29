Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, preview, season 2, Severance

Severance: Apple TV+, Ben Stiller Confirm Season 2 Production Underway

Apple TV+ & Director/EP Ben Stiller confirmed that work on Stiller and creator Dan Erickson's Severance Season 2 was officially underway.

Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette also serve as producers.

Production was delayed due to SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, raising fan anticipation.

Apple TV+ released a Season 2 announcement teaser, promising more of the compelling work-life mystery.

It's time to get "back to work," according to director & executive producer Ben Stiller, who joined Apple TV+ earlier today in announcing that production is underway on the second season of his and series creator Dan Erickson's Severance. Having seen the production delayed by the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, fans of the Emmy-nominated hit streaming series were wondering when their mountain of questions would (hopefully) begin getting some answers (and most likely a new round of brain-bleeding questions) – so consider this a great start to the week for them. Along with Adam Scott, the impressive cast also includes Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Christopher Walken, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, and Dichen Lachman. The critically-acclaimed series wrapped its first season in April 2022, receiving a green light for a second season only two weeks later.

Here's a look at the teaser image that Apple TV+ shared earlier today, followed by Stiller's heads-up that work on the second season was getting underway:

From director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes "Severance." Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Apple TV+'s Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson, who executive-produces alongside Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, and Andrew Colville. Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Arquette and Scott serve as producers – with Endeavor Content serving as the studio.

