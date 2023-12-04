Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, prequel, preview, sext beast

Sexy Beast: Paramount+ Unleashing Prequel Series January 2024 (IMAGES)

Set to be unleashed on January 25, 2024, here's a look at preview images & the series overview for Paramount+'s Sexy Beast prequel series.

We're kicking off the week with a look at Paramount+'s original drama Sexy Beast, an eight-episode prequel series to the Ray Winstone & Ben Kingsley-starring 2000 film. Set to premiere in the U.S. and around the world (where available) on January 25, the series stars James McArdle (Mare of Easttown, Angels in America) as Gal Dove, Emun Elliott (The Rig, The Gold) as Don Logan, Tamsin Greig (Episodes, Friday Night Dinner) as Cecilia, Stephen Moyer (Shots Fired, True Blood) as Teddy Bass, and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters, Normal People) as Deedee Harrison. The streaming series is set to explore the origins of Gal (McArdle) and Don's (Elliott) complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s – while Gal's budding relationship with Deedee (Greene) threatens everything in their world.

In addition, the series also stars Eliza Bennett (Dynasty), Clea Martin (Hanna), Nicholas Nunn (The Victim), Peter Ferdinando (The Letter for the King), John Dagleish (The Third Day), Robbie Gee (Motherland), Paul Kaye (The Stranger), Lex Shrapnel (Infiniti), Cally Lawrence (Who Is Alice), David Kennedy (Hollyoaks), Julian Rhind-Tutt (Greenwing), Ralph Brown (Godfather of Harlem), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders), and Alice Bailey Johnson (This Is Going to Hurt). Now, here's a look at the first set of preview images, released earlier today:

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this world," shared series star McArdle. "The original story leaves so much space for us all to wonder what happened within Gal and Don's friendship in the years prior. I'm looking forward to everyone being able to rediscover these characters and find out." Paramount+'s Sexy Beast is produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content in association with Paramount Television International Studios – the international studio division of Paramount Global. Michael Caleo, Nicole Clemens, Antony Smith, Michael Scheel, JC Acosta, Alastair Galbraith, and David Caffrey are executive producers, along with David Scinto and Louis Mellis, the writers of the original film. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles series distribution.

