She-Hulk: Arrow Alum Josh Segarra Reportedly Joins Disney+ Series

Following up on Jameela Jamil confirming that she has officially joined the cast of the Tatiana Maslany-starring Marvel Studios & Disney Plus live-action series She-Hulk, viewers are learning who's next to join them. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role (with Marvel declining to comment on DH's reporting).

Segarra joins a cast that includes Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as supervillain Titania- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room and executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot, and several additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.

During a WandaVision media weekend press event for the studio's first live-action entry for the streaming service from earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was asked what viewers' expectations should be when it comes to runtimes for the studio's upcoming slate- including She-Hulk. "Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, 'WandaVision' started that way and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But 'She-Hulk,' for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. 'Loki,' 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes" (with Moon Knight set to fall in the six, 40-50 minute episode range, and no mention of runtimes for Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, or What If…?).

