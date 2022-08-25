She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S01E02 Easter Egg Raises MCU Game (SPOILER)

The second episode of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been streaming for only a few hours. So in accordance with our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" policy, we're not going to reference any major plot details or developments because… well… it's way too early. But with that said, when it comes to easter eggs that aren't essential to the series' narrative but do impact the MCU by picking up plot threads from another MCU series? Well, you should consider this your official warning because we have three easter eggs to touch upon. One will get you something very cool for free, while another will offer a nod to a recent Marvel Studios movie. But the third one? If you've been following the Disney+ series lately, then you know that there's now a "certain development" that's in play that could have an exceptionally profound impact on the MCU as we know it. Once again? Our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is officially on.

Okay, so that scene where Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) are on Jen's laptop? We cut to what's on the screen… and that's where things get interesting. Here's a look at what we see:

Now while the entire episode has some interesting easter eggs (Smart Hulk heading towards "World War Hulk?) to cover, the three here are the ones that caught our eye. With the close-up screencap as a guide, the barcode at the top of the screen actually takes you to a free "She-Hulk" comic book. As for the "giant statue of a man" headline, we're getting a serious nod to The Eternals. But "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl" is the one that's getting everyone talking. Because while I'm sure they could come up with a thousand ways to try to brush it aside ("just" an easter egg, a little joke, etc.), it's tough to argue that that isn't a reference to Logan/Wolverine officially being a part of the current MCU.

And that fits nicely with that big MCU game-changing moment from the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel (directed by Adil & Bilall, with a teleplay by Will Dunn and A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey, and with a story by Dunn). So in S01E06 "No Normal," Bruno (Matt Lintz) tells Kamala (Vellani) that there is something different in her genes… "like a mutation." At that point, you can hear the brief clip from the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song play after Bruno's comment and before Kamala responds. So Kamala's a mutant… in the MCU… which meant the door was now open for the "X-Men" universe to make its presence known.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.