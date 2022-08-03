She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Teaser Confirms August 18th Premiere Date

Earlier today, we covered what director/executive producer Kat Coiro had to share about having Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil as part of the cast of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Well, we're following that up with some serious business when it comes to when you'll actually get to see the series, with Marvel releasing a date announcement teaser during today's Television Critics Association (TCA) press event that the streaming series will now premiere on Thursday, August 18 (and running Thursdays every week).

Now here's a look at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change:

Now here's a look at what's ahead with this recently-released preview clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Now here's a look back at the two official trailers previously released along with a series overview, with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on (now) August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.