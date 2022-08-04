She-Hulk Official Teaser: "Balance" Isn't So Easy When You're A Hulk

It's only appropriate that Marvel Studios & Disney+ would release a new trailer for their Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on a Thursday. Because, as we learned yesterday, that's the day of the week that the live-action series will be calling home starting in two weeks (Thursday, August 18th, to be exact). Now about that teaser? Well, it's all about finding the right balance between your personal and professional lives… something we all struggle with. Unless your Jen (Maslany), in which case you're juggling attempts at a personal life and professional growth with being… well, a "Hulk."

To see why finding "Balance" is a lot easier to say than do when your Jennifer Walters, check out the newest teaser below:

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change to Thursdays moving forward:

And here's a look at what's ahead with this recently-released preview clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.