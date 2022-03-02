She-Hulk: Ruffalo Keen to Pass "Banner" to "Legendary" Tatiana Maslany

During our last two updates on how things were going with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, director & executive producer Kat Coiro (Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) offered a clue or two as to what viewers can expect from the series (more on that below) and we speculated on when it would be hitting our screens. This time around, we're hearing from none other than Maslany's co-star and someone who's done pretty well for themselves by going green. Yup, Mark Ruffalo had some thoughts to share from the red carpet for The Adam Project about the MCU series. Speaking with Access Hollywood, Ruffalo said Maslany is "friggin legendary" as She-Hulk before he mentions how he's passing the "Banner" (get it?) onto her. In particular, he noted how much he liked that Dr. Hulk-Banner and Jennifer had "really good… funny… cool… long, long scenes" together, which is something he hasn't been able to do with the character in the past.

Here's a look at Access Hollywood's red carpet interview with Ruffalo, with his She-Hulk comments starting in at approximately the 3:25 timer mark- check it out:

Speaking with Collider in support of her Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson-starring feature film Marry Me, Coiro offered insight into how she ended up helming the MCU series as well as what fans can expect (while looking to avoid any spoiler traps):

On How She Came Aboard "She-Hulk": "I'm a huge fan of the MCU, and I was actually a giant fan of the She-Hulk comics, so when I heard they were making it, I went full-court press and really sold myself as the person to bring this story to life. It was a huge and involved process. Marvel is one of the most collaborative environments in the world. Even though he's producing so many things, Kevin [Feige], and Lou [D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso], and Brad [Winderbaum], have such a hand in everything. The process was really about getting on the same page and making sure that we were like-minded. It's never about anybody's ego. It's about bringing these stories to life. It was a long process, but those processes to get a job become very easy when you're really passionate about the material, which I was in the case of that one."

On What Coiro Appreciates About The MCU: "I can't say very much about the show, but I'm really happy with it. Part of what I appreciate about the MCU is that it's an ever-expanding universe. It's almost like an organic being that really responds to what's going on in the culture and really listens to its fans. I will say that I think there's a real connectedness to the people who love the MCU and listening to what they want, and I hope we satisfy the fans."

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.