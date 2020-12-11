She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed, Tim Roth & Mark Ruffalo Returning

The Disney Investor Day continues just to be a massive pile of information that those of us at Bleeding Cool are having a hard time keeping up with everything. However, we are trying to bring you all of the news that we can, and now we're onto a Disney+ Marvel show, and that's She-Hulk.

We don't have a release date yet for this series, but we did get some new information on the series. First of all, we now have official confirmation that Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. We knew that casting forever ago, but there were some confirmations/not confirmation game going around, which is a common thing for Marvel castings. One of the new things we got is that Tim Roth will be returning as the Abomination. The Incredible Hulk is one of the Marvel movies that they kind of pick and choose pieces to bring back into the larger canon, and we've been waiting to see if someone was going to bring Abomination back. We also got confirmation that Mark Ruffalo will be making an appearance in the show.

She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and one thing that Feige said during the presentation that, as a lawyer, we're going to see Jennifer working cases and that we might not know who is going to show up in the series. Does that mean we're going to get a lot of one episode cameos as Jennifer represents various characters in the Marvel universe in court? We can hope. Also, can we finally get Liv Tyler back in the Marvel universe and get some #JusticeForBettyRoss? You're already bringing Abomination back for this series; let's give Betty her due. Her dad has played a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than she has, and that's just sad.