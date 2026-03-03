Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: Here's an Early Sneak Peek at S01E11 "The Aftermath"

Mickey tackles a conspiracy at the heart of Edgewater's justice system in CBS's Sheriff Country S01E11: "The Aftermath" - here's a sneak peek!

As if the last two episodes of CBS's Sheriff Country haven't been more than enough for Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and the sheriff's department to deal with, they now have a murder that will expose them to a conspiracy that hits at the heart of the town's justice system to deal with. That's how things are looking heading into S01E11: "The Aftermath," and we've just added a sneak peek and trailer to the official overview and images below. In addition, we have an overview and images for March 13th's S01E12: "Plus One" ready for you below, too.

Sheriff Country: S01E11 & S01E12 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

