Sheriff Country S01E04 Finds Mickey "Out of Office": Our Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country S01E04: "Out of Office" and a look ahead at what's to come.

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E04 puts Mickey on leave as she races to clear her daughter, Skye, from a murder charge.

Catch the official episode overview, promo trailer, and sneak peek for "Out of Office" airing tonight on CBS.

Overviews and image galleries offered for upcoming episodes: "Expecting Trouble" and "Exit Interview."

Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro guest stars in Sheriff Country episodes 5 and 6 with major plot twists ahead.

Mickey (Morena Baccarin) finds herself "Out of Office," launching her own investigation into a murder case that sees her daughter as the prime suspect in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have the promo trailer and a sneak peek at tonight's chapter. Also, be sure to check out our overviews and image galleries for the next two episodes: S01E05: "Expecting Trouble," and S01E06: "Exit Interview."

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 4 "Out of Office" – When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter's name. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 5 "Expecting Trouble" – A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness. Fire Country star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Mark Bruner.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 6 "Exit Interview" – When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Sheriff Mickey Fox and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater. Meanwhile, Wes risks everything to uncover the truth about the murder. "Fire Country" star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny. Written by Heather Robb & Matt Lopez and directed by Holly Dale.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

